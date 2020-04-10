Virtual visits with your doctor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Virtual visits are becoming more popular with the coronavirus. The Avera Heart Hospital says patients can meet with their provider from the comfort of their home.

Emile Laurendeau has been practicing social distancing guidelines and staying home as much as he can to avoid getting sick with COVID-19. But even while being cautious, he didn’t let his upcoming doctor visit fall to the wayside.

“With the coronavirus of course, they decided we would be better off doing it this way than me going there in person,” Laurendeau said.

By downloading the AveraNow app onto a mobile device or computer, patients can consult with their doctor and even get prescriptions without going into the clinic.

“We can actually physically show them their CT scans, their cardiac paths, their echocardiograms and such,” Hibbard said.

Dr. Michael Hibbard with the Avera Heart Hospital says virtual visits aren’t new, but with the current pandemic, appointments are drastically increasing. He says this might be the push people need to get familiar with technology.

Devices like your laptop or cell phone are now being turned into medical devices, which Hibbard says is revolutionizing health care.

“I probably would’ve never started using Zoom or you know any of the other stuff had it not been for this,” Laurendeau said.

But now that he’s used it, he’s glad he did.

“With a little help from somebody like a friendly voice from my nurse, or one of us that does this a lot we can help even the people with no experience,” Hibbard said.

“I’m not a computer tech by any stretch of the imagination. I read a little Facebook, that’s about the extent of my knowledge on electronics. But I thought it went well,” Laurendeau said.

For more information on the AveraNow app and how to download it, click here.