SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, were tested for the Coronavirus.

Pence announced Saturday that he and his wife tested for COVID-19 after Pence found out one of the members at his office tested positive for COVID-19.

The Press Secretary of the Vice President’s office, Katie Miller, announced in a tweet Saturday night that both Mike and Karen Pence had their Coronavirus test comeback negative.