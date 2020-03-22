Veterinarians offer curbside service to combat COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -How is pet care being affected by COVID-19? One Sioux Falls clinic is putting in measures to ensure safety between owners and staff.

Rose Bosworth is taking her dog Paws back home.

“We are so happy to have her go home. We drove 100 miles to get her,” Plankinton Resident

Paws needed surgery for an ear infection. Even with COVID-19 concerns, Bosworth says she felt perfectly safe bringing her dog to the vet.

“They educate people to take care of their pets. This is important. If you’re going to have a pet, you need to take care of them,” Bosworth said.

At All City Pet Care, they’ve taken measures to ensure safety.

“Up until now, so this week, we’ve kind of had a policy of one pet owner per pet in the exam room, just trying to limit exposure,” All City Pet Care Hospital Manager Collin Donley said.

And they’re adding some more.

Starting Monday, pet owners can get curbside service from the vet.

“They’ll call our clinic phone number, and then we’ll get their information, check them in as we normally would if they were walking in the door. Then we’ll just come out and get the pet, and then we’ll bring them in, and then our staff will call them. Kind of go over things and talk,” Donley said.

All so people like Rose, and pets like Paws, can get back home safely.

“She is part of the family,” Bosworth said.