Vermillion passes ordinance aiming to slow the spread of COVID-19

The Vermillion City Council adopted an emergency resolution last week that creates an expectation of the use of face coverings in buildings open to the public.

The mayor of Vermillion says the goal is to help slow the spread of COVID-19. She says the city also passed an ordinance on Monday that aims to do the same thing.

“The ordinance requires that all places that are open to the public post a sign that says masks are expected to be worn, and these signs are almost exactly what you would see on campus, going into a campus building, they use the same design to create that continuity of expectation,” City of Vermillion Mayor Kelsey Collier-Wise said.

On Wednesday, the University of South Dakota started fall semester classes, welcoming thousands of students back to campus.