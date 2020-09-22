Vermillion parent shares concern over contact tracing

One of the many challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic is figuring out how someone who tests positive might spread the virus further.

Jenica Ulibarri’s daughter attends Vermillion High School, and Ulibarri says that on September 4 she got word from the Vermillion School District that her daughter was a close contact of a person who tested positive.

“If the school district hadn’t been trying to be on top of things and trying to do this, we would never have known,” Ulibarri said.

Ulibarri later received a letter which says that her daughter was a close contact, and that her daughter was put on a 14-day quarantine, with the quarantine ending on the September 15. However, the letter is postmarked September 16, and it was received on September 18. If her daughter had started the quarantine when the letter told her to do so, she would have started it on September 1.

“My reaction to that letter is utter disappointment in our state’s leadership,” Ulibarri said.

KELOLAND News asked Ulibarri what she would like to see happen now.

“What I would like to see happen is the contact tracing, people need to know within a couple of days if they were exposed to someone with COVID-19 so that they are able to quarantine,” Ulibarri said.

She stresses a need for tracing.

“If we don’t have that contact tracing in place, it’s just going to continue to spread,” Ulibarri said.

KELOLAND News reached out to the South Dakota Department of Health for this story, but as of Monday night had not yet heard back.