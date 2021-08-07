Vermillion mayor wants more COVID-19 reports as school nears

VERMILLION, S.D. – The mayor of the city that’s home to the University of South Dakota says the state needs to publish COVID-19 data more than once a week.

Vermillion Mayor Kelsey Collier-Wise says virus numbers from the South Dakota Department of Health are especially crucial as the city prepares for an influx of college students. Collier-Wise says there are no specific COVID-19 regulations at the University of South Dakota, such as mandated vaccinations.

South Dakota Public Broadcasting reports that Collier-Wise is anticipating 5,000 to 7,000 students moving to Vermillion this fall.

