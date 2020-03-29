Valiant Vineyards doing its part to combat COVID-19

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — Thanks to COVID-19, hand sanitizer and sanitary wipes have become highly sought after items. Valiant Vineyards Winery & Distillery in Vermillion is doing its part to help satisfy that demand.

Like many businesses, Valiant Vineyards is feeling the impact of COVID-19.

“We have closed the building down as you can tell. This is a Saturday and there’s no one here, and it’s closed. We’ve furloughed most of the employees,” Valiant Vineyards CEO Eldon Nygaard said.

Even in the toughest of times, the company found an avenue to make a difference.

Valiant Vineyards and Distillery is known for their award-winning whiskey and their wine, but due to the coronavirus outbreak, they’ve switched their focus to sanitation.

They’re making both hand sanitizer and sanitary wipes.

“The Federal government gave us a temporary license for our D.S.P., Distilled Spirits Plant,” Nygaard said.

They’ve been making their sanitation products since last week and have seen their impact stretch across the area.

“I’ve gotten orders from a town called Bryant. I’ve never heard of Bryant, South Dakota but it’s there. We’ve also provided sanitizing wipes and lotions for elections coming up in some of the communities,” Nygaard said.

Nygaard says these products make little to no profit for his company, but that won’t stop him from helping.

“We’ll just continue doing this as long as its needed,” Nygaard said.

Nygaard asks people interested in purchasing his products to send their orders into Valiant Vines through his email at Eldon@valiantvineyards.us.