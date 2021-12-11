Vaccine clinic open at Sanford Imagenetics every Saturday

Coronavirus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Every Saturday since COVID-19 vaccine boosters were authorized, Sanford Health has hosted a vaccine clinic at their Imagenetics building.

At the clinic today, all three COVID-19 vaccine types were offered. You could also get your flu shot. Terri Carlson with Sanford Health says they see around 500 patients every Saturday.

“This vaccine has been proven very effective, very safe, and it’s far better to have a vaccine than get the COVID virus,” Carlson said.

The clinic is open next Saturday and then on Sunday, December 26th and Sunday, January 2nd.

