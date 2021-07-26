VA to mandate COVID-19 vaccine for medical employees

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KELO) — The COVID-19 vaccine will be required for VA health care personnel.

The VA says in a release that each employee will have eight weeks to be fully vaccinated.

The VA health care personnel includes physicians, dentists, podiatrists, optometrists, registered nurses, physician assistants, expanded-function dental auxiliaries and chiropractors who work in Veterans Health Administration facilities.

The VA says in recent weeks they have had four employees die due to COVID-19. None of them were vaccinated.