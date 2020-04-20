VA employee in Sioux Falls positive for COVID-19

1  of  2
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The VA Hospital in Sioux Falls confirms an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

At this point, health officials are not releasing any other details. 

They are not aware of any other cases involving employees.

