VA employee in Sioux Falls positive for COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The VA Hospital in Sioux Falls confirms an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
At this point, health officials are not releasing any other details.
They are not aware of any other cases involving employees.
