USF students react to extended spring break

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Last Thursday, the University of Sioux Falls extended spring break out of concerns of COVID-19. And while some students were looking at getting back to their studies, now they’re looking for ways to bide their time.

Originally for his spring break, like a true football player, USF student Jack Schelhaas had a game plan.

“I was going to meet my roommate in Oklahoma, where he’s from, and then we were going to head down to Dallas to watch a hockey game,” Schelhaas said.

The plan changed when it was canceled due to concerns of COVID-19. Those same concerns hit campus as classes for this week were canceled.

“Because, as we all know, there’s no playbook to what we’ve been living through this last week,” Vice President for Enrollment Management Aime VanderFeen said.

VanderFeen says they did this as a precautionary measure; With how many students travel, you never know what could be brought back.

“If we bring everybody back to campus and you have 1,500 students coming back taking classes on campus it’s really not helping with the social distancing,” VanderFeen said.

Which, as Schelhaas expresses, feels a little odd when campus is known to be a lively place, especially if you’re on the football team.

“We usually have two work-outs a day or practice and work out meetings, whatever that may be, so you’re constantly around guys constantly around other people,” Schelhaas said.

The USF staff is utilizing the extra week to have teachers convert their courses to an online format.

“So they’ll be taking that time to evaluate their courses and to get those components that they need to do online,” VanderFeen said.

Schelhaas is currently enrolled for his masters and is already taking an online class.

“My concern is for friends who are maybe a part of something in the sciences or something like that that have to be more hands-on with what they’re doing,” Schelhaas said.

“Our ultimate goal will be to have students get back to campus because we find the value of face-to-face interactions and you know when students aren’t on campus it’s kind of a lonely place,” VanderFeen said.

But just because Schelhaas doesn’t have his team, doesn’t mean he’s alone in the field.

“I’ve been able to spend some extra time with family which is nice. Just, with a normal hustle and bustle of school and football and that kind of stuff it’s just been nice to see them a little bit,” Schelhaas said.

After the week is up, classes will resume strictly online Monday, March 23. The University will only host online classes until April 3rd.