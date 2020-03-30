USD medical students set up PPE collections around Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Medical students at USD are hoping to give back to Sioux Falls hospitals by collecting protective gear.

The students will have drop-off locations around Sioux Falls starting Monday and going through Saturday.

  • Walmart South Minnesota pharmacy entrance (except 4/2)
  • Great Plains Zoo parking lot
  • Downtown Public Library
  • Avera Fitness Center SW Employee parking lot


They are asking anyone who has extra gloves or masks to donate them.
The donations will be split up between Avera and Sanford.

“This can be from, let’s say if you’re a painter or if you do woodworking and you have a few masks laying around at home. The hope is we keep our providers from getting sick when they’re caring for these patients so that they can keep working and keep taking care of our patients,” Ahna Buntrock, a USD medical student said.

