USD hosts on-campus vaccine clinic as students return to classes

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) – Students returned to class at South Dakota’s public universities this week. To keep everyone healthy, USD is hosting an on-campus vaccination clinic.

USD students can stop by the Muenster University Center between classes to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Students say they just want to get back to what they enjoy doing.

“A lot of college, I don’t want to say college, but professional sports teams are getting the, you have to have the card to get in to games now, the vaccination cards, so I really wanted to get that so I could go to games,” Keaton Vanroekel, senior at USD, said.

“I’m actually taking a trip here right before Christmas to Europe – Germany and Switzerland – and they kind of really like you to have it in order to be able to enter the country and just have the freedoms that should be allowed while you’re there,” Trevor Case, law student at USD, said.

Student Health at Sanford Vermillion is hosting this week’s free clinic.

“Every barrier to getting vaccinated that we can eliminate, we want to do,” Kevin O’Kelley with the USD COVID-19 Task Force said. “So, here in Vermillion, Student Health is off-campus at Sanford Vermillion. So we brought them on campus to climate that barrier of walking over to Sanford to getting your vaccine.”

All three approved vaccines are available.

Lauren Soulek: So what do you want students or anyone in Vermillion to know about getting vaccinated?

“That it’s safe,” Rachel Olson, director of clinic operations at Sanford Vermillion said. “We’re happy to report the new approval of the FDA of Pfizer on Monday and we hope that that helps our vaccine efforts. But just want to remind everybody to keep masking and to get vaccinated and to get tested.”

Even after the vaccine clinic wraps up, USD will offer free COVID-19 testing in the Muenster University Center.

The City of Vermillion is also hosting a sweepstakes for vaccinated people. Anyone who is vaccinated in the city can enter for a chance to win up to $5,000 in Vermillion bucks to use at the local businesses.