VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The decision to pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in South Dakota is already having an impact.

The University of South Dakota was planning to have a Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic today for students and staff. However, it was switched to a Moderna vaccine clinic Monday morning.

Vaccine distribution flyer provided by USD

The event goes until 1 p.m. at the Muenster University Center in Vermillion.