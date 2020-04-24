US position on tribal relief funds sets up court battle

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The U.S. Treasury Department has taken the stance that Alaska Native corporations are eligible for a share of $8 billion in coronavirus relief funding for tribes.
The position outlined in court documents Thursday sets the stage for a court battle.
More than a dozen tribes have sued the federal government to try to keep the money out of the hands of the corporations.
They contend it should go only to tribes that have a government-to-government relationship with the United States. The Treasury Department says a plain reading of the CARES Act makes the corporations eligible.
None of the funding for tribes has been distributed.
© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.
Keep reading
Your Guide To
Coronavirus
KELOLAND News is covering the COVID-19 pandemic. This is your guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.
LATEST STORIES
- Oglala Sioux Tribe president seeks more from South Dakota governor in COVID-19 fightSeveral Native American tribes in South Dakota are calling on Gov. Kristi Noem to take more action.
- US position on tribal relief funds sets up court battleThe U.S. Treasury Department has taken the stance that Alaska Native corporations are eligible for a share of $8 billion in coronavirus relief funding for tribes.
- Virus pushes US unemployment toward highest since DepressionUnemployment in the U.S. is swelling to levels last seen during the Great Depression of the 1930s, with 1 in 6 American workers thrown out of a job by the coronavirus, according to new data released Thursday. In response to the deepening economic crisis, the House passed a nearly $500 billion spending package to help buckled businesses and hospitals.