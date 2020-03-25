US deal appears at hand to ease economic pain of coronavirus

The Capitol is seen as lawmakers negotiate on the emergency coronavirus response legislation, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Congressional and White House officials say they’re closing out final details of unprecedented legislation to rush sweeping aid to businesses and workers facing ruin from the coronavirus pandemic.

Negotiators appear almost done with a nearly $2 trillion deal after days of pressure, unusual partisanship in a crisis, and intense haggling over the fine print.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the big steps are needed to deal with what he calls “the most serous threat to Americans’ health in over a century and quite likely the greatest risk to America’s jobs and prosperity” since the Great Depression.