Urban Indian Health offering free rapid tests for COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Health officials are encouraging people to use at-home COVID-19 tests to help stop the spread of the virus.

South Dakota Urban Indian Health is offering free rapid at home test kits for anyone who needs them.

The CEO of Urban Indian Health says many people have voiced their appreciation for the tests, especially since they are in short supply heading into the holidays.

“People have been so gracious and thankful for being able to utilize our services, people are definitely sharing that they couldn’t find stuff anywhere else and somehow came across Urban and were able to a vaccine or a test and it’s just been amazing,” Michaela Seiber said.

Urban Indian Health says it has distributed more than 1,000 rapid tests in the last few months. If they run out, they’ll order more.