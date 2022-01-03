Urban Indian Health expecting shipment of at-home COVID-19 tests

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The holiday season has come to an end, but a local non-profit expects the demand for at-home COVID-19 tests to remain high well into the new year.

South Dakota Urban Indian Health has handed out 1,500 free test kits since July. The location in Sioux Falls stopped last week due to high demand and short supply, but is expecting a shipment of 2,000 kits later this week.

“I think it’s going to stay the course. I think we’re going to keep seeing the same demand. They’re faster to use, they’re more convenient, you don’t have to go in and make an appointment anywhere so I do think the demand is going to stay at least for the next couple of months,” CEO Michaela Seiber said.

While the Urban Indian Health in Sioux Falls currently does not have tests available, the location in Pierre does have a limited supply.