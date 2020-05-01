Breaking News
Friday COVID-19 update: South Dakota death toll rises to 21 as active cases decrease to 818
Live Now
WATCH LIVE at 2 p.m..: Sioux Falls special City Council meeting

Union: South Dakota Smithfield pork plant will reopen Monday

Coronavirus

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – A union representing employees at a South Dakota pork processing plant says it will partially reopen Monday after shuttering more than two weeks ago because of a coronavirus outbreak that infected hundreds of employees.

The United Food and Commercial Workers local chapter said Friday that about 250 employees have been asked to report to the Smithfield Foods plant to staff two departments, ground seasoned pork and night cleanup.

The union was informed on Thursday about the partial reopening.

Virginia-based Smithfield Foods did not immediately return a request for comment. More than 800 employees of the plant have confirmed infections.

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.

Keep reading

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the COVID-19 pandemic. This is your guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss