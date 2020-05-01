Union: South Dakota Smithfield pork plant will reopen Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – A union representing employees at a South Dakota pork processing plant says it will partially reopen Monday after shuttering more than two weeks ago because of a coronavirus outbreak that infected hundreds of employees.
The United Food and Commercial Workers local chapter said Friday that about 250 employees have been asked to report to the Smithfield Foods plant to staff two departments, ground seasoned pork and night cleanup.
The union was informed on Thursday about the partial reopening.
Virginia-based Smithfield Foods did not immediately return a request for comment. More than 800 employees of the plant have confirmed infections.
© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.
