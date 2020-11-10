U.S. Surgeon General in South Dakota to learn about state’s response to COVID-19

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The nation’s top health official is meeting with South Dakota’s health leaders.

The Surgeon General shared on Twitter he is meeting with Department of Health officials and learning about the steps South Dakota is taking to address the pandemic.

(1/2) Starting my morning in Pierre #SouthDakota & meeting with w/the Secretary of Health, Kim Malsam-Rysdon, @sddohkmr & @SDDOH leaders to discuss #COVID19 and steps #SouthDakota is taking to address the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/b1brVZv5ap — U.S. Surgeon General (@Surgeon_General) November 10, 2020

Jerome Adams is in the South Dakota as the state launches mass testing in several cities, including Pierre on Tuesday.

PIERRE – National Guard Armory, 3440 E. Hwy. 34

November 10 | 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

November 11 | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

– National Guard Armory, 3440 E. Hwy. 34 November 10 | 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. November 11 | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. MOBRIDGE – National Guard Armory, 1213 Lake Front Dr.

November 11 | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

– National Guard Armory, 1213 Lake Front Dr. November 11 | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. ABERDEEN – Fairgrounds, 400 24th Ave. NW

November 12 & 13 | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

November 14 | 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

– Fairgrounds, 400 24th Ave. NW November 12 & 13 | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. November 14 | 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. CHAMBERLAIN / OACOMA – Oacoma Community Center, 100 E. 3rd St.

November 14 | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

– Oacoma Community Center, 100 E. 3rd St. November 14 | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. WATERTOWN – National Guard Armory, 1951 N. Hwy. 20

November 15 & 16 | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

– National Guard Armory, 1951 N. Hwy. 20 November 15 & 16 | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. MADISON – Baughman Park, 1100 3rd St. SE

November 17 | 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

November 18 | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

– Baughman Park, 1100 3rd St. SE November 17 | 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. November 18 | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. YANKTON – Mall Parking Lot, 2101 Broadway Ave.

November 17 | 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

November 18 | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

– Mall Parking Lot, 2101 Broadway Ave. November 17 | 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. November 18 | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. MARTIN – Martin Community Health Center, 102 US 18

November 20 | 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

– Martin Community Health Center, 102 US 18 November 20 | 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. CUSTER – Custer Search & Rescue, 1073 Montgomery St.

November 20 | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

– Custer Search & Rescue, 1073 Montgomery St. November 20 | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. SPEARFISH – Spearfish High School, 1725 N. Main St.

November 21 & 22 | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Click here for a link to sign up for a test.