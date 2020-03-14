1  of  41
Closings & Delays
U.S. House passes coronavirus aid bill

Coronavirus

Nancy Pelosi

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., makes a statement ahead of a planned late-night vote on the coronavirus aid package deal at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, March 13, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON, DC (Associated Press) — The U.S. House has approved legislation to provide direct relief to Americans suffering physically, financially and emotionally from the coronavirus pandemic.

The action comes after President Donald Trump declared the outbreak a national emergency, freeing up money and resources to fight it, then threw his support behind the congressional package. Still, he has denied any responsibility for delays in making testing available for the new virus, whose spread has roiled markets and disrupted the lives of everyday Americans.

The aid package from Congress would provide free tests, sick pay for workers and bolster food programs.

The crush of activity caps a tumultuous week in Washington.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

