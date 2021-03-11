U.K. COVID-19 variant found in South Dakota, DOH says

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Two cases of the U.K. variant of COVID-19 have been detected in South Dakota, the South Dakota Department of Health announced on Thursday.

The variant’s formal name is B.1.1.7. According to a news release, neither patient was hospitalized and both have since recovered.

Daniel Bucheli, the communications director for the DOH, said the two cases were in Minnehaha County.

“This variant is something our department and partners have been closely monitoring,” Kim Malsam-Rysdon, DOH Secretary said in the release. “I continue to encourage South Dakotans to practice good hygiene, get tested if they produce COVID-like symptoms, and get vaccinated as soon as your turn becomes available.”

Notably, current COVID-19 vaccines have proven safe and effective against this variant. Proper hygiene is always important – wash your hands regularly, stay home when you are sick, and wear a mask when it is appropriate.

South Dakotans can get more information on local opportunities to be vaccinated by clicking here. Additionally, state residents can request free at-home COVID-19 test kits HERE.