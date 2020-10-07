Two types of COVID-19 testing; one is more reliable than the other doctors say

Posted: / Updated:

When it comes to testing for covid-19, there are two types, antigen and PCR.

According to healthcare professionals one is more accurate than the other when it comes to negative results.

Doctors says antigen tests can produce 10-15 percent negative results, but a patient could still have the virus.

They say a PCR test is more reliable.

“By in large, I think most everyone is using PCR tests even our competitors in different markets by in far are using the PCR tests only a very small percentage of those positive results are probably coming from antigens,” Sanford Clinical Pathologist Dr. Lorne Holland said.

According to the health department, the number of active cases also increased to more than 45-hundred.
The number of people in the hospital also increased to 273.

