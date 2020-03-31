Two saloon employees that tested positive for COVID-19 have been in self-quarantine since March 21

1  of  2
The Mayor of Deadwood says employees at Saloon Number 10 have been in self-quarantine since March 21st after two workers tested positive for COVID-19.

Mayor Dave Ruth Junior says he had a long discussion with the Department of Health about releasing the specific business.

“Had they said any business in Deadwood, that certainly would have been a few more people. Understanding that Deadwood is a small community when someone visits one location they typically visit others so that would’ve given more people the opportunity to be tested,” Mayor Dave Ruth Junior said.

Health officials say if you were at Saloon Number 10 in Deadwood between March 18th and the 21st, you may have been exposed and should monitor for symptoms of coronavirus.

