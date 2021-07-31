Two residents die after COVID-19 outbreak at Deuel County nursing home, other residents experiencing no symptoms

DEUEL COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Good Samaritan Society in Deuel County has experienced a COVID-19 breakout among residents and staff where all of the residents are fully vaccinated.

Jon Berg with Sanford Health told KELOLAND News that six residents are currently quarantined with a positive result. Those residents are experiencing mild to no symptoms “thanks to the incredibly effective vaccine,” Berg said.

Two residents of the facility who tested positive have died, Berg confirmed.

Sanford Health and Good Samaritan Society are now requiring that all employees receive the COVID-19 vaccine by November 1.

“The virus is still a very real threat. And as more contagious COVID-19 variants continue to spread and threaten our communities,” Rochelle Rindels, Vice President of Nursing and Clinical Services at Good Samaritan Society said. “We must do everything we can to protect each other and our loved ones. The vaccine is the answer. The vaccine will continue to save lives.”