Two employees positive for COVID-19 at Care Campus

Coronavirus

pennington-county-sheriff_115966540621

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Two employees at the Care Campus in Pennington County have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office said in an email, both employees were notified Monday, June 1 they were positive for the new coronavirus. The two had worked with staff and clients between May 27 through May 30. One of the employees also worked May 31.

“We take the temperature of all staff and clients daily at the facility. We work hard to keep everyone safe in Pennington County,” said Chief Deputy Willie Whelchel.

The sheriff’s office also stated in their email that the Care Campus undergoes deep cleaning daily. Staff also has protective gear and follows CDC guidelines. However, social distancing is not always an option.

