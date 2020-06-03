Two employees positive for COVID-19 at Care Campus

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Two employees at the Care Campus in Pennington County have tested positive for COVID-19.
The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office said in an email, both employees were notified Monday, June 1 they were positive for the new coronavirus. The two had worked with staff and clients between May 27 through May 30. One of the employees also worked May 31.
“We take the temperature of all staff and clients daily at the facility. We work hard to keep everyone safe in Pennington County,” said Chief Deputy Willie Whelchel.
The sheriff’s office also stated in their email that the Care Campus undergoes deep cleaning daily. Staff also has protective gear and follows CDC guidelines. However, social distancing is not always an option.
Keep reading
Your Guide To
Coronavirus
KELOLAND News is covering the COVID-19 pandemic. This is your guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.
LATEST STORIES
- Two employees positive for COVID-19 at Care CampusPENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Two employees at the Care Campus in Pennington County have tested positive for COVID-19.
- COVID-19 in South Dakota: 95 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 62; Active cases at 1016PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The death toll from the coronavirus remained at 62 for the fourth day in a row as new test results were announced Wednesday by the South Dakota Department of Health.
- PGA TOUR collaborates with Sanford Health to conduct COVID-19 testing at tournamentsThe PGA TOUR announced today that it has engaged Sanford Health to conduct on-site COVID-19 testing of players, caddies and essential personnel at PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions and Korn Ferry Tour tournaments in the continental United States for the remainder of the season.