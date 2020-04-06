Two COVID-19 deaths added to case numbers in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — COVID-19 cases are up again in South Dakota as a new week gets underway.

The latest COVID-19 test result numbers released Monday morning include two additional deaths.

The deaths were in Beadle County and Minnehaha County, South Dakota Department of Health officials said during a Monday morning news conference. They said they couldn’t share the sex or age of the people who died.

A total of 48 new positive coronavirus cases were announced, bringing the total positive case count to 288, up from Sunday (240). Recoveries increased by 7, for a total of 91, up from Sunday (84).

The South Dakota Department of Health reports 36 new cases in Minnehaha County (104 on Sunday), with 5 new recoveries in the county (18 total on Sunday).

There are 5,732 negative cases in the state, an increase of 379 from Sunday (5,353).

