Two additional COVID-19 deaths; More recoveries than new cases in S.D.
Coronavirus

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Two new deaths were reported due to COVID-19. On Wednesday, the overall death count in South Dakota is now 13, with both deaths listed as happening in Minnehaha County in people over 80 years old.

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 60 new cases of the coronavirus as well.

South Dakota now has 2373 positive cases, up 60 from Tuesday (2,313). There are now 1,492 recoveries, up 100 from Monday (1,392). This is the third day in a row new recoveries were more than new cases.

Current hospitalizations still remain at 69, the same as Tuesday. Total hospitalizations are now at 165, up from Tuesday (157). 

Active cases are now at 868, down 41 from Tuesday (909). There have been 14,460 negative tests, up from Tuesday (14,299). 

