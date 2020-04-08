Trump issues disaster declaration for Minnesota

Coronavirus

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – President Donald Trump has issued a disaster declaration for Minnesota as the state combats the coronavirus outbreak.

Gov. Tim Walz had asked Trump to issue the declaration to allow federal funding to flow to the state. Minnesota’s congressional delegation had urged the Trump administration to approve the request.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar said Tuesday the coronavirus pandemic has “caused a public health and economic crisis” across Minnesota.

“This declaration is a step toward making sure those in need have access to critical resources,” Klobuchar said in a statement Tuesday.

Walz wants to use the money for crisis counseling, supplemental nutrition programs, medical assistance, funeral aid and other needs.

