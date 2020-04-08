Trump issues disaster declaration for Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota lawmakers have passed legislation to ensure first responders and health care workers who catch COVID-19 qualify for workers compensation, even if they can't prove they caught it at work.

The House passed the bill 130-4 and the Senate sent it to the governor unanimously. Minnesota's count of infections surpassed 1,000 Tuesday. Health officials reported 83 new cases, taking the state’s total to 1,069.