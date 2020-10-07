Tribe reports scramble for hospital beds in South Dakota

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – A small hospital serving the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe has sent two coronavirus patients to an out-of-state hospital in recent days, even as South Dakota’s top health officials insist the state has plenty of hospital capacity for COVID-19 patients.

The Cheyenne River Sioux Health Department reports that it sought to transfer COVID-19 patients to better-equipped hospitals in the state. But it heard from 14 hospitals that they were diverting COVID-19 patients.

The South Dakota Department of Health reports that the state’s hospital capacity remains in good shape and hospital diversions are a regular occurrence.

The two patients were sent to Burnsville, Minnesota.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide


 

More Contests