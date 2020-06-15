1  of  2
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 30 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 75; Active cases at 892

Treasury withholding $679M in virus relief funds for tribes

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) – The U.S. Treasury Department is withholding $679 million in coronavirus relief funding for tribes as a challenge over the agency’s distribution method makes its way through court.

A Kansas tribe has argued it was shortchanged because the Treasury Department relied on federal population data, rather than the tribe’s own enrollment figures.

It says the money it’s holding back will cover the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation if the tribe wins its case and any other tribes that might raise challenges. The Treasury Department says it has distributed the rest of the $8 billion set aside for tribes.

