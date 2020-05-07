Traveling food vendor Midway Cafe sets up shop at home

HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — COVID-19 has canceled many fairs, and summer gatherings, which in turn impacts traveling food vendors. One Hartford vendor is adjusting to the situation.

Just a mile north of I-90, as you enter Hartford, you can find the Midway Cafe sitting in a parking lot, and open for business.

“Everybody around here, I think they really want to support local more than ever because we’re all small business owners,” Midway Cafe Owner Rose Zeig said.

Normally you’d see the Midway Cafe at a carnival or a fair in the area but due to COVID-19 they’ve had to set up shop here in Hartford, serving happiness one funnel cake at a time.

“We kind of just wanted to give a little bit of fair food to some people and maybe a little bit of love comes with the corndogs and funnel cakes,” Rose Zeig said.

“How we can put a smile on a little child’s face, and we can really show that we’re like family, and we kind of connect that way as well too,” Rose’s son Matthew said.

They’ve added some extra safety precautions, providing sanitizer for customers, and enforcing a 6-foot rule. But Owner Rose Zeig says being an outdoor vendor has its advantages.

“I think a lot of people, maybe feel just a little bit better being outside than in a very small, enclosed place,” Zeig said.

Midway Cafe typically visits about 25 events a summer, but doesn’t know where or when it’ll be able to travel next, with events canceled through the third week of June.

“Maybe July 4th, hopefully Sturgis goes on, hopefully other events, you know Arts in the Park. Communities need that kind of stuff,” Zeig said.

Until then, they’ll stay open right at home.

“As long as they keep coming and thanking me, I’m going to be here,” Zeig said.

Midway Cafe is open noon to 8 p.m. from Wednesday to Sunday.