Travelers using caution during COVID-19 outbreak

Senator John Thune tests negative for COVID-19
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- As the number of positive cases increases, people are going into lock down mode. But some are still on the move.

The arrival and departures board at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport had more cancellations on it than usual.

The ticketing booths, security check and baggage claim didn’t have much activity.
However, some travelers were still heading out or coming home. The ones I talked to said they are doing what they can to stay healthy on the flight.

“You can’t be too safe, as far as I’m concerned. If you got respect for yourself, you’ll have respect for others and try to keep them germ free. It’s all about being cleanly in your travels away from home,” departing traveler Brad Gabrielson said.

Gabrielson is traveling to Arizona to pick up his mom and bring her home.

