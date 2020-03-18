Travelers cautious, but continue to take flight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the number of cases of COVID-19 continues to climb, the number of people taking flight is decreasing. KELOLAND’s Travis Fossing caught up with a few travelers at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport.

Mark Kleinsasser is a frequent flier. He’s heading home to Winnipeg, Manitoba, after a business trip to Sioux Falls. He says he’s never seen something quite like coronavirus.

“Never, never, never, and I’ve been all over the world,” Winnipeg resident Mark Kleinsasser said.

Kleinsasser will have plenty of leg room on his connecting flight to Minneapolis.

“I hear there’s only five people on the flight here from Sioux Falls to Minneapolis. It’s going to be interesting how few people there are from Minneapolis to Winnipeg. It’s probably going to be mostly empty,” Kleinsasser said.

Once home, that’s where he’ll stay.

“I have to go into 14-day self-isolation at the orders of our Prime Minister,” Kleinsasser said.

Mike Chaloupka traveled to South Dakota for a funeral. A government contractor for the Army in Virginia, he’s not sure what awaits him on the east coast.

“Gotta get back to work, if I can go to work, although I’ve been told that the building I work in has been closed down, so we’re going to have to try and telework, I guess, once I get back to Virginia,” Virginia resident Mike Chaloupka said.

Kleinsasser is just hoping to touch down north of the border healthy.

“We know it’s a flu virus that’s easy to overcome, but I’d hate to come home and pass it on to my mom, who’s 76-years-old or my in-laws, who are 85-years old,” Kleinsasser said.

Both men eagerly await the end of COVID-19.

“If we can keep the numbers low in Manitoba and kind of sneak through this, that’s the whole idea,” Kleinsasser said.

“I think people are doing what their supposed to do, so that’s the good part,” Chaloupka said.

Kleinsasser added that Canada is set to close all but four cities to inbound international flights, including Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal, though it won’t impact American flights.