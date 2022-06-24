SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Parents of babies and toddlers can now start vaccinating their kids against COVID-19.

This comes after the FDA recently gave the green light for children as young as 6 months to start getting the shots.

Friday was a big day for little Andrew Zeigler.

The two-and-a-half-year-old got his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

While he may not have been happy about the poke, his mother was excited for him to get his first dose of the vaccine.

“You look at the scientific data and we want to protect our kids and do what’s best for them, so that’s why I made my decision,” Dr. Bethany Zeigler with Sanford Health said.

Sanford Health in Sioux Falls is now scheduling and administering Pfizer COVID-19 shots for kids between six months and four years old.

Andrew was among the first patients of Sanford Health in Sioux Falls in that age group to get the vaccine.

The young boy’s mother, Bethany, is also a Sanford family medicine doctor.

“We’ve come a long way in our COVID journey and it’s really exciting to have this be kind of the next phase that we’re breaking out into and it just gives me really good hope that we can really kind of conquer this too,” Zeigler said.

While Andrew still needs two more doses to finish the Pfizer series, he’s on his way to more protection against COVID-19.

According to Avera’s assistant vice president for primary care, they have been receiving supplies and their first shipments of the Pfizer infant vaccine this week.

They anticipate those vaccinations to begin early next week.