Thursday COVID-19 numbers in South Dakota: 36 new positive cases, 6 new recoveries

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The latest COVID-19 test result numbers released Thursday morning show the state with 165 total positive cases.
A total of 36 new positive coronavirus cases were announced, bringing the total positive case count to 165, up from Wednesday (129). There were 21 new cases and the state’s second confirmed death on Wednesday.
Recoveries increased by 6, for a total of 57, up from Wednesday (51). There were seven new recoveries announced Wednesday. Active cases, currently positive COVID-19 cases, increased to 106 from Wednesday (76). Collective total hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are at 17. The figure was first announced on Tuesday; it remained at 12 on Wednesday.
Stay with KELOLAND News for more coverage of COVID-19, including Thursday’s media briefing with the department of public health at 11:45 p.m. and Gov. Kristi Noem’s briefing at 3 p.m.
