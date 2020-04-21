Thune to have live tele-town hall meeting Wednesday evening on COVID-19 federal response

Breaking News
In this image from video, Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., speaks on the Senate floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Sunday, March 22, 2020. (Senate Television via AP)

SIOUX FALL, S.D. (KELO) –U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) will be the host for a live tele-town hall Wednesday, April 22, to discuss the federal government’s COVID-19 response. Thune will provide a brief update before answering questions from South Dakotans, whom he invites to participate in tomorrow’s call.

The call is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. Central Time and 5:10 p.m. Mountain Time.

To participate: Call 1- 877-229-8493 and use the password 119421. Or visit this website at https://vekeo.com/senjohnthune/#event-29368  

