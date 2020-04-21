Three positive COVID-19 cases connected to Minnehaha County Jail kitchen services

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A food service employee who works at the Minnehaha County Jail has tested positive for COVID-19.
It is the third food service employee to come down with the virus. The Jail and Summit Foods, which is the servicer provider, are in contact with the South Dakota Department of Health and following its recommendations.
The employee was last on the job the morning of Friday, April 17.
Two inmate workers who worked alongside the Morning Shift Summit employees have also tested positive for COVID-19. Both are asymptomatic. They had been placed in Medical Contact Restriction prior to receiving the positive test results.
Jail Medical Staff are screening and assessing other inmates who may have had contact with the Summit Foods kitchen employees.
Keep reading
Your Guide To
Coronavirus
KELOLAND News is covering the COVID-19 pandemic. This is your guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.
LATEST STORIES
- Convenience store worker tests positive for COVID-19PIERRE, S.D. – Customers of a Get-N-Go in southeast Sioux Falls are being warned about COVID-19 exposure.
- Three positive COVID-19 cases connected to Minnehaha County Jail kitchen servicesSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A food service employee who works at the Minnehaha County Jail has tested positive for COVID-19.
- Gov. Noem encouraging people not to attend dirt track race in Jefferson, S.D. on SaturdayPIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Noem says she talked with the White House Tuesday morning about testing and getting more supplies to the state.