Third resident at Avera Prince of Peace tests positive for COVID-19

Avera Prince of Peace Retirement announced on Wednesday that a third resident tested positive for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the retirement community announced two residents tested positive tests of COVID-19.

Avera Prince of Peace said it is taking all precautions to stop the spread of the virus. Officials said they are working with the South Dakota Department of Health and Avera infectious disease specialists to follow appropriate steps.

Prince of Peace closed its doors to visitors more than two weeks ago.