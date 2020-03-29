The new reality of traveling during a pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Everyone is encouraged to practice social distancing to help stop the spread of COVID-19, but some people might still have to travel.

The airport is a little quieter these days with less people traveling and more flights being cancelled. But those that decided to travel still are taking all the precautions they can to stay safe and healthy.

Whether traveling back to wherever home is or leaving to pick up a relative, some people might still have to take a flight — even during a pandemic.

“I am going down to Arizona. I’m going down to pickup mom,” departing traveler Brad Gabrielson said.

Ellen Jones is coming home.

“We’re coming from Williamsburg, Virgina. We flew out of Norfolk, Virginia,” arriving traveler Ellen Jones said.

“Today to Minneapolis and then to Paris. We’re from France,” departing travelers Anna Cagassou & Gustene Bernazeau said.

Having a flight cancelled is a common worry for travelers, but with even more red popping up on the arrivals and departures board, that worry can go up.

“That was a big concern of mine, if I was even going to go or not. It’s one of those things that you try not to put your family in harm’s way, or anybody else in harm’s way,” Gabrielson said.

On top of that worry comes the concern of staying healthy. Thankfully for travelers, airlines have been making efforts to keep their passengers safe.

“They decided not to do any type of food or beverage during the flight because of the no contact. They actually spread people out. I think there was maybe ten people on our flight coming in,”

But travelers are doing their part as well.

“We have gloves and sanitizer. We tried to find masks, but we don’t find any,”

So, if you do find yourself needing to travel, Gabrielson has some advice for you.

“Be vigilante. Be safe. You can’t get enough cleanliness,” Gabrielson said.

The CDC has many resources related to travel on their website.