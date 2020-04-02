The Mammoth Site temporarily closes to public to practice social distancing

HOT SPRINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The Mammoth Site will be temporarily closed to the public until further notice to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

In a press release, they say the health and safety of their guests and staff is their priority. They say they will continue to monitor the situation and work with local leaders in support of our community as updates and information become available.

The Mammoth Site says they will be postponing their annual meeting that was scheduled for April 20. They have also cancelled the annual fundraising event Murder Mystery that was set for April 24.

Visit their website or find them on Facebook for updates as information becomes available. They may also be reached at 605-745-6017.