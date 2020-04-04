The Latest: Trump orders 3M to meet FEMA’s mask needs

FILE – In this March 5, 2020, file photo, Dr. Deborah Birx, Ambassador and White House coronavirus response coordinator, holds a 3M N95 mask as she and Vice President Mike Pence visit 3M headquarters in Maplewood, Minn., in a meeting with the company’s leaders and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to coordinate response to the COVID-19 coronavirus. On Friday, April 3, 2020, the manufacturing giant pushed back against criticism from Trump over production of face masks that are badly needed by American health care workers. 3M said the administration asked it to stop exporting medical-grade masks to Canada and Latin America, which the company said raises “significant humanitarian implications” and will backfire by causing other countries to retaliate against the U.S. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP, File)/Star Tribune via AP)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – President Donald Trump has ordered Minnesota-based 3M to produce and sell as many medical-grade masks as the Federal Emergency Management Agency says it needs.

Trump invoked the Defense Production Act in an effort to speed up the distribution of desperately needed hospital masks. 3M CEO Mike Roman said earlier this week that the company is working closely with FEMA and is on track to double global production of N95 masks to 2 billion a year in 12 months.

According to reports, medical professionals need the N95 masks because they filter out at least 95% of micro particulates and give doctors and nurses the best chance against the coronavirus.

