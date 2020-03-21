1  of  12
The latest: No new positive COVID-19 cases in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — COVID-19 positive case numbers in South Dakota remain the same Saturday, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

There have been 14 cases since Thursday. However, there are now 691 negative cases and 268 pending cases in South Dakota.

