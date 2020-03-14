The latest: Negative COVID-19 cases on the rise, no new positives

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The number of confirmed cases in South Dakota remains at 9 as of noon on Saturday. Health officials say there are 182 negative cases, with three cases still pending.

Gov. Kristi Noem said in a tweet there were no new positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

Stay diligent folks. New numbers are up on https://t.co/5sdmreXwe3 – NO NEW POSITIVES today. #COVIDー19 #flatteningthecurve — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) March 14, 2020

This information comes after the governor signed a state of emergency order of South Dakota on Friday. In the news conference, Governor Kristi Noem said she is asking schools to close state wide starting next week.

The Sioux Falls School District will be closed next week due to the coronavirus. The Rapid City Area Schools will also be closing all schools to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Department of Health released new numbers on Saturday.