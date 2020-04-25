The Latest: 107 new cases in the state, 1,223 total recoveries

Coronavirus

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — COVID-19 case numbers in South Dakota are in for Saturday.

The latest COVID-19 test result numbers as of 10:50 a.m. Saturday show the state with 2,147 total positive cases, up 107 from Friday (2,040).

According to the state department of health, recoveries increased by 33, for a total of 1,223. There are no new hospitalizations reported in the state, for a total of 61. The number of people ever hospitalized is 128, up 4 from Friday (124). 665 new negative tests have been preformed, bringing the total negative tests to 13,449.

Minnehaha County is at 1,796 positive cases, up from Friday (1,707). Lincoln County is at 125 cases. On Friday, the county had 116. Minnehaha has 983 recoveries and Lincoln County has 70.

This is a developing story.

