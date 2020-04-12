1  of  2
The Latest: 104 new cases in South Dakota, 55 linked to Smithfield Foods

Coronavirus

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The latest results released by the state department of health showed an increase of 104 positive cases for a total of 730, up from Saturday (626).

Recoveries reached 197, with 8 new recoveries announced, up from Saturday (189). 

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, there are 10 new hospitalizations reported on Sunday, with a total of 43. Negative tests went to 7,823 up 445 from Saturday (7,378). 

89 of the new cases reported are Minnehaha County residents, bringing the total to 527. 293 of those individuals are people who work at Smithfield Foods, 55 more cases than Saturday (238).

The state health department says it is important to note that Minnehaha county is currently experiencing substantial community spread of COVID-19. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

