The Latest: 100 new cases in South Dakota, most in Minnehaha County
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — COVID-19 case numbers in South Dakota continue to go up.

The state Department of Health says there are 1,411 positive cases as of Friday. That’s up from 1,311 positive cases on Thursday. Recoveries are now at 457, up from 373 on Thursday.

Deaths related to COVID-19 remain at seven.

Cumulative hospitalizations went up to 63. Negative tests are at 9,651.

There are 947 active cases in South Dakota.

Minnehaha County now has 1,157 cases; there were 1,065 cases in the county on Thursday. There have been 293 recoveries in Minnehaha County.

