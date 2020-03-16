Breaking News
Gov. Noem confirms COVID-19 death in South Dakota
The Great Plains Zoo and Delbridge Museum of Natural History closing

The Great Plains Zoo is closing in order to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The zoo and Delbridge Museum of Natural History is closing to the public starting Monday until further notice.

