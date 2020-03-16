The Great Plains Zoo and Delbridge Museum of Natural History closing

The Great Plains Zoo is closing in order to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The zoo and Delbridge Museum of Natural History is closing to the public starting Monday until further notice.
by: KELOLAND NewsPosted: / Updated:
The Great Plains Zoo is closing in order to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The zoo and Delbridge Museum of Natural History is closing to the public starting Monday until further notice.
Your Guide To
Coronavirus
KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.