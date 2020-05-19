The debate on whether or not to wear a mask

A lot of people are wearing protective masks due to coronavirus, but there are a lot of people who still choose not to wear them.

According to one local doctor, those who aren’t donning a mask when they are out in public should really consider wearing one.

Tara James isn’t wearing a protective mask right now, but she does wear them from time to time.

“Because I’m pregnant and I want to protect myself and protect other people, how often do you wear it every time I go in somewhere that’s not home,” James said.

Dan Grider chooses not to wear one.

“I don’t like it, it’s just an inconvenience, but if I’m around people I’d wear it,” Grider said.

The CDC is recommending anyone out in public to wear a mask. Health professionals say it’s not to protect you, but to protect others around you.

“You realize a powerful sneeze or cough or even talking like I’m doing with you now we emit respiratory droplets that go out a ways from us,” Dr. Wendell Hoffman of Sanford Health said

That’s why Dr. Hoffman is pleading with the public to wear masks.

“I want small business owners to take this responsibly, I see a number of small business owners, who are not doing this, and if we expect to continue to flatten the curve we are going to have to make this a discipline,” Dr. Hoffman said.

He says especially younger people.

“I’m pleading with that age group in particular because that’s what I see when I go around Sioux Falls is they don’t seem to have gotten the message yet,” Dr. Hoffman said.

A message that could keep us safe.

“I think it’s just up to the person what they feel comfortable with and where they’re going,” James said.

Dr. Hoffman says if you wear a homemade mask, you should wash it two or three times a week.