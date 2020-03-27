The Chuck Stop gas station offering full service to customers

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) – A KELOLAND business is offering a new option for its customers. It’s a joint effort of two businesses to give employees some extra hours during this unprecedented time.

Chuck Rezac owns The Chuck Stop, a gas station in Yankton. He also owns Charlie’s Pizza right next door.

COVID-19 caused Rezac to close Charlie’s dining room. While pickup and carryout are still an option for customers, he decided he wanted to continue to help out his staff.

“Some of the servers and kitchen workers were going to lose hours so we tried to come up with something different that could potentially give them hours, so we came up with this idea that we would move to full-service gas station just so we could give them something to do,” owner, Chuck Rezac said.

Employees are now able to offer to pump gas for you and even wipe down your windshield.

“We’re just trying it out, been kind of fun doing windows and we will run and grab them whatever they want from inside and bring it out to them,” Rezac said.

Rezac started offering this option to his customers on Tuesday. It is available from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

“Some people want us to do it, some are ok with doing it themselves, but a lot of people do like it, mothers with kids in the car they like it, some seniors like it, and appreciate, kind of reminds them of back in the day when that was the norm for gas stations,” Rezac said.

Some of his family members are even getting involved in helping out the business. Rezac’s niece, Madison Stahly is helping out while back from college.

“We’ve gotten a lot of compliments and feedback from it, I think that everyone really appreciates it, not everyone wants the full service, but it’s nice to have it there,” works at The Chuck Stop, Madison Stahly said.

An option not only helping out customers, but also employees.

“The old owner told me yesterday that it was full service from 1949-1980 so kind of bringing it back, gas is cheap might as well try and do something fun while we can,” Rezac said.

Rezac says they have gloves available for people to choose to use if they still would like to pump their own gas.